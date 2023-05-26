More than 100 golfers braved wintry weather on Friday to go out on the course and help people in affordable housing pursue their education and career goals.
The Housing Trust's 40th annual golf day supports the organisation's Tylah West Education Scholarship program, which helps tenants with costs associated with school, training and university.
Corrimal resident Tyrone Clark was one of this year's 28 recipients and planned to use his scholarship on textbooks, resources and fees during his final year of his pre-medicine studies at university.
After finishing his course, Mr Clark hopes to undertake a graduate medicine degree and fulfil his longtime dream of becoming a doctor.
The scholarship is named for late Housing Trust trainee Tylah West, a young Aboriginal woman whose colleagues held her in high regard for her bubbly nature and sense of ambition.
Since its inception seven years ago, it has supported 122 tenants with almost $150,000 in total funds.
This year's golf day had 120 golfers from local businesses take part in a four-person ambrose, teeing off at 7.30am.
"The golf day is a fun way for the community to be a part of this great program and to provide practical, financial support," Housing Trust chief executive officer Michele Adair said.
The scholarship program's major sponsors this year are South32 and the Commonwealth Bank, with funding from the former allocated specifically for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.
Peter Baker from South32 said the company was proud to support the scholarship program, while Commonwealth Bank executive manager Philip Alcock described the program as a "wonderful initiative".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
