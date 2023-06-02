Congratulations to the winning design professionals and students recognised in the 37th Dulux colour awards. Chosen from 113 finalists across Australia and New Zealand, the winning projects were applauded for their innovation and exceptional use of colour across a vast range of scales and typologies. In recognising these outstanding designs, the judges acknowledged the people at the heart of each project - those creating them and those inhabiting them.
"Colour is universal but it means different things to different people," Dulux colour and communications manager Andrea Lucena-Orr said.
"This year's suite of award winners epitomises the capacity for colour to transform spaces and elicit emotion in everybody. The level of ambition in each brief and the sophistication in the palettes designed to realise those architectural aims increases every year. From a tiny apartment to a multi-storey community hub or a modest storage shed to a heritage theatre, the originality and brave employment of colour is outstanding."
Project Alma Road Residence from Studiofour is a theatrical yet calm, moody interior exuding timeless old-world sophistication. The play of grey and white, matte and gloss, is deceptively complex.
Nightlight from Fabric is a kernel of delight set into the landscape of Banks Peninsula in New Zealand. A polycarbonate structure enveloped in timber lattice, it asks a lot from one colour, more reason to commend the choice of Mist Green.
Worthy of its commendation, Studio Elroy from Lintel Studio for Architecture is an exemplar of inspired small-scale living.
