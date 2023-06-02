Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Worthy winners Dulux colour awards 2023

By Your Home
June 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alma Road Residence scooped winner for residential interior in the Dulux colour awards 2023. Pictures supplied.
Alma Road Residence scooped winner for residential interior in the Dulux colour awards 2023. Pictures supplied.

Congratulations to the winning design professionals and students recognised in the 37th Dulux colour awards. Chosen from 113 finalists across Australia and New Zealand, the winning projects were applauded for their innovation and exceptional use of colour across a vast range of scales and typologies. In recognising these outstanding designs, the judges acknowledged the people at the heart of each project - those creating them and those inhabiting them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.