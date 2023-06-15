Illawarra FOMO: Suburbs where few are selling homes, but plenty want to buy

The number of homes up for sale has dropped in the Illawarra, creating a new FOMO phenomenon - or Fear of Missing Out - for home buyers.
In the Illawarra overall the number of listings - the homes that are up for sale - has dropped by just under five per cent.
However, there are a handful of suburbs which are much in demand, as their listing numbers have dropped even more.
The Mercury has published an exclusive interactive list of every suburb for you to see how your location is faring.
Click here to see the results.
Television veteran Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie have returned their Kangaroo Valley property to the market.
The property was listed for sale in February 2022 before being withdrawn from the market in March this year.
The property is a popular Airbnb-style holiday let which typically commands $1000 to $1200 a night.
It's been re-listed with a price guide of $3 million.
A trophy home, featuring two pools and a lift at Mount Keira could set a whole new residential sale price benchmark for the suburb.
The home is located at 59 Gooyong Street, and was previously owned by the controversial Kosseris developer family.
Meanwhile, the current owners appear set to make a significant gain if the property's price guide of $5.5 million to $6 million is achieved.
Take a video tour here.
A "bridesmaid suburb" is one that's considered an alternative to the most popular suburb in an area.
After some recent high-profile sales, Woonona appears to be losing the "bridesmaid suburb" status it once had when compared to nearby Thirroul.
So we asked the question - is it becoming the new Thirroul for home buyers?
The former Port Kembla Public School site has sat vacant for more than two decades, but is now a step closer to being the location of up to 110 new homes.
This proposal includes a mix of multi-dwelling housing, terraces and apartment buildings, as well as affordable housing.
The recently approved rezoning of this site to allow for medium density residential development has been in the works for several years.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week, where the presentation and finish of the property "is of the highest level".
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
