Illawarra FOMO: Suburbs where few are selling homes, but plenty want to buy

June 15 2023 - 4:00pm
In the Illawarra overall, there were 1221 listings on the market over the course of May, which is down 4.1 per cent compared to last year. Picture: File image
The number of homes up for sale has dropped in the Illawarra, creating a new FOMO phenomenon - or Fear of Missing Out - for home buyers.

