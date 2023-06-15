The line "mild nudity" piqued the attention of more than few audience members pre-show.
Midway through "The Dumtectives in Cirque Noir" at Wollongong's Spiegeltent it became all-too clear. And it might have shocked a few people - particularly those in the front row.
If the potential of glimpsing a dangly bit may offend, then this show may not be for you.
Or, head to the back of the tent's gorgeous booths. You'll know when to avert your gaze.
But if a mix of slapstick, physical theatre, acrobatics, puppetry, burlesque, clowning and mime interests you, then you have three more chances to enjoy The Dumtectives in Cirque Noir.
It's pretty much impossible to ignore Leigh Rhodes (mild nudity aside) but his Dummies Corp colleagues Amy Nightingale-Olsen and Thomas McDonald do their best to steal the limelight.
Rhodes has that "it" factor - a lairy hip-pop to the crowd, a sly wink, and a shoulder shimmy to die for. It's not too far-fetched to assume he would shoulder shimmy his way through supermarket aisles if the mood took him.
Nightingale-Olsen is a pocket rocket who stands on the shoulders of giants - and jumps off them regularly, too.
McDonald, the steadfast one forming the strong foundations, keeps the fun ticking over and opens proceedings with some impressive corde lisse work (otherwise known as rope acrobatics).
There is a story running through the 70-minute performance but chances are you'll be captivated by the fast-paced spectacular to notice.
Dummies Corp specialises in circus comedy and has wowed crowds in 13 countries, including the length and breadth of Australia.
Wollongong added its stamp of approval to that loud chorus on Thursday night.
The Dumtectives in Cirque Noir continues through until Sunday.
The show comes with more than just the mild nudity warning - there are more adult themes in there from violence and drug use to smoking and smoke effects also are used.
If the prospect of a G-rated show appeals as a weekend family outing, then try Trash Test Dummies -showing three times over two days.
It's for ages five and up and there's warnings for loud noises and strobe lighting.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
