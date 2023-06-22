Illawarra Mercury
Syed Haider, Midhun Basi to receive huge payout in Adithya Kerala restaurant case

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated June 22 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 10:30am
The former Adithya Kerala restaurant in 2016 and (insert) Syed Haider. Picture from file, insert picture by Sylvia Liber
A federal court judge has ruled that two Wollongong restaurant workers should receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages and penalties in what could be the largest Federal Court wage underpayment claim covering individual workers.

