Palliative care and rehab wards to move from Port Kembla to Bulli

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 28 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Some staff have raised concerns about the temporary move for the palliative care service, saying Bulli Hospital is not ideal and lacks adequate parking.
Rehab and palliative care staff at Port Kembla Hospital have been notified they will be moving from the ageing 1960s building and into newly fitted out wards at Bulli Hospital in just over a month.

