The hundreds of Illawarra skateboarders - and even more spectators - grabbed a slice of the CitySkate action in Wollongong over the weekend.
"The response has just been phenomenal," said Chris Vaughan, co-owner of Concrete Skate Supply, home of the Concrete Riders.
"It's our first time in Wollongong and there were wait lists of 40 to every session so we will be having discussions about how we come back more regularly."
Pro riders George Richards, Marley Rae and Ryan Helm were in town as will New Zealand No.1 Lenard Tejada.
CitySkate took place on a specially designed street course in the Crown Street Mall including a custom-built six-foot half-pipe.
And while the pro-riders were a big attraction, the emphasis was on fun and understanding the urban sport better.
"Skating can build confidence and fitness and our community thrives on respect so it's great for kids to be a part of that. At the end of the day though, our sport is great fun and that is what we want to share," Mr Vaughan said.
