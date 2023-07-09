Illawarra Mercury
CitySkate wows the Crown Street Mall crowds

By Newsroom
July 9 2023 - 11:30am
The hundreds of Illawarra skateboarders - and even more spectators - grabbed a slice of the CitySkate action in Wollongong over the weekend.

