A fresh start: Reimagine your home with a knock down rebuild!

The new Mincove Home KDRB at 32 Wallace Rd Fernhill.

Create your dream home without leaving your much-loved neighbourhood and friends. Discover the power of a knock down rebuild-a cost-effective way to start anew and customise your living space to perfection, your way.

The desire for change: The need for a knock down rebuild

Life is full of change, and as time goes by, our needs, preferences, and lifestyle evolve. The home that once perfectly suited our needs may no longer provide the comfort and functionality we need.



Your family has grown, and your once cosy space now feels cramped and crowded. Or you have been longing for that open-plan layout and modern amenities that your current house simply cannot accommodate.

Does this scenario sound familiar?

You live in a great neighbourhood, but your current home is not comfortable or big enough for your needs. Or you would like to make some structural changes to your home but want to avoid the steep cost of a renovation.



In this situation, your best option is to knock down your old home and rebuild a new home. Opting for a knock down rebuild offers the benefits of a custom-built home, tailored precisely to your preferences and desires, right where you envision it.

The advantages of a knock down rebuild

Revamping a property has its pros and cons, and the extent of modifications often hinges on the existing house's condition. Nevertheless, when considering a knock down rebuild in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven regions, the advantage lies in avoiding any compromises on your desired design changes.

Financial considerations: Is a knock down rebuild the right choice?

Of course, before embarking on this exciting journey, you will need to assess the financial aspects carefully. Here are some crucial questions to consider:

1. Current property value: Obtain a professional valuation to understand your property's current worth and plan your rebuild accordingly.

2. Budget planning: Carefully evaluate the costs involved in knocking down your old home and rebuilding from scratch. Seek expert advice to ensure a sound investment.

3. Affordability: A knock down rebuild can be a much better financially viable option as you already own the land. Determine how much you can comfortably afford before engaging a builder.

BEFORE: The old house at 32 Wallace Rd Fernhill.

Can we expect a decline in interest rates in 2023?

According to Nicki Hutley, an independent Economist and Economic Consultant, along with Alexis Gray, Senior Economist for Asia Pacific at Vanguard, and Diana Mousina, Deputy Chief Economist at AMP, the recent rate increases are a response to combat the surging inflation.

If you look back historically when the RBA has hiked rates, they've tended to stay at the peak of the cycle for no more than 12 months. That might give us a rough gauge of how long they might be at the terminal rate, they might be there for six to 12 months so we're pencilling in the first cut to happen in the middle of 2024. - Alexis Gray, Senior Economist - Asia Pacific, Vanguard Source: forbes.com

The sudden interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 have come as quite a surprise, given the prolonged period of historically low interest rates. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last raised interest rates in 2010, and the rapid rate of increase over such a brief span was last witnessed in 1994.

In 2023, there is room for optimism in the realm of interest rates. Despite recent fluctuations and debates on potential rate increases, experts believe there are promising signs of economic stability and recovery. The Reserve Bank of Australia's cautious approach, along with data-driven decision-making, suggests a measured response to inflationary pressures.

While some projections indicate a possibility of further rate increases, there is also optimism that the economy's momentum towards moderation will be considered.



As we look ahead, continued monitoring of economic indicators and prudent policy measures offer hope for potential declines in interest rates, providing potential relief to borrowers and supporting the path to sustained economic growth.

Don't let interest rate hikes deter your knock down rebuild

Interest rates have been a topic of concern for many homeowners considering a knock down rebuild in the current economic climate. While the recent rate hikes may raise eyebrows, it's essential not to let these fluctuations deter you from embarking on your dream home journey.



Understanding the bigger picture and how interest rates can impact your knock down rebuild decision is crucial. In this article, we'll explore why the recent interest rate changes should not overshadow the many benefits of a knock down rebuild. Let's delve into the factors that can help you confidently move forward with your vision of a perfect home, customised to your preferences and lifestyle.

The new Mincove Home KDRB at 32 Wallace Rd Fernhill.

Long-term financing options: Consider securing a fixed-rate mortgage to enjoy stability and predictability in repayments over the long term.

Capitalise on low construction costs: Despite rate fluctuations, construction costs might stabilise or decrease, offering a cost-effective opportunity for your dream home.

Building equity over time: A knock down rebuild is an investment that builds equity and appreciates in value, potentially offsetting minor interest rate increases.

Favourable economic outlook: Even with rate changes, a positive economic outlook can lead to improved financial stability and better opportunities.

Opportunity to lock-in rates: Some lenders offer rate-lock options, allowing you to secure an interest rate before construction, easing worries about future increases.

Choosing the right builder for your vision

Selecting the right builder is crucial to bring your dream home to life. Look for a reputable builder with a proven track-record in knock down rebuilds and a deep understanding of the process.



Mincove Homes a local family-owned new home builder with over 20 years building throughout the Illawarra, Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands, and Goulburn regions.

A knock down rebuild involves more than just constructing a new home; it requires careful planning, coordination, and adherence to regulations. A seasoned builder experienced in knock down rebuilds will ensure that the entire process is seamless and stress-free, from obtaining the necessary permits to executing the demolition and construction.

Budgeting for demolition

Do not forget to include the cost of demolition in your budget. The expenses can vary depending on the size of your property and the labour involved. Seeking quotes from reputable contractors will help you anticipate and avoid any surprise expenses during the knock down rebuild process.



Mincove Homes work closely with a local demolition company and can organise a quote and ensure this step of the journey is smooth sailing.

Navigating the permit process

Before starting your knock down rebuild, secure the necessary permits from your local council. These permits may include a demolition permit, building permit, asset protection permit, and town planning permit.



Ensure you reach out to your local council's development or planning office to obtain all the necessary information for your specific project. Mincove Homes organise all the council permits and the demolition along with the DA.

A temporary abode during construction

During the rebuilding process, you will need to plan for temporary accommodation. This is an essential aspect to consider, especially if you have a family or pets. Include the cost of living arrangements in your budget, considering options such as renting a house, staying with family or friends, or residing at a local caravan park until your new home is ready.

Unlock the full potential of your property with Mincove Homes

Are you ready to transform your current house into your dream home? Mincove Homes specialises in guiding homeowners through the knock down rebuild journey.



With an expert team to ensure a seamless process, from planning and permits to construction, enabling you to reimagine your living space exactly as you envision it.

Discover the possibilities of a knock down rebuild and unlock the full potential of your property. Contact Mincove Homes today and let us build your family a new home for life, together.

