Backing for Lord Mayor, a man of principle. Letters, August 2, 2023

Backing for Lord Mayor, a man of principle. Letters to the Editor, August 2, 2023

August 2 2023 - 4:00am
Re Saturdays Mercury and " On your bike Lord Mayor and ride out of town" and other comments regarding our Lord Mayor. I believe most of these people are on the wrong track (bike). The Lord Mayor sits at the head of the table due to his re-election even though the Labor Party threw everything at him (including lots of Labor money and corflutes) and he still beat them.

