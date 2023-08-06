Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Marine Rescue crews save two children, two adults from fishing boat off Scarborough

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 7 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two children and two adults were rescued after their fishing boat began taking on water off the Illawarra coastline on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.