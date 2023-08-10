Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

When it comes to fruit, beauty is on the inside. Letters to the Editor, August 11, 2023

August 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

Farmers must get angry at us consumers when we reject a very significant amount of the fruit and vegetables they produce because it is 'ugly', in polite terms it is 'imperfect'. We are not talking about a few items, but it is tonnes. If we could convince ourselves that this 'imperfect' produce is just as nutritious and usable as the cosmetically good looking produce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.