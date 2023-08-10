Farmers must get angry at us consumers when we reject a very significant amount of the fruit and vegetables they produce because it is 'ugly', in polite terms it is 'imperfect'. We are not talking about a few items, but it is tonnes. If we could convince ourselves that this 'imperfect' produce is just as nutritious and usable as the cosmetically good looking produce.
This is a drain on our nation's productivity and is a form of irrational discrimination. A lot of the vegetables we buy go into stews, soups, casseroles, ragu etc. and the produce is being used because it is nutritious.
As consumers we need to make a decision to use imperfect fruit - send the signal to the supermarkets that we want change, this is one way of helping the consumer with a tough household budget. Wollongong also needs a Harris Farm Market and/or for consumers to use Farm Produce markets as an alternative to the stand alone supermarkets.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
There are laws in place to keep our children safe. These range from speed limits at school crossings and pool safety regulations to cyber-safety codes. But where are the climate safety laws?
The dangers of a warming climate are becoming ever-more apparent, with record-breaking weather disasters becoming more frequent and intense. The Black Summer fires are one example.
Families were forced to leave their homes and live in temporary accommodation, in some cases for years. Perhaps even more alarming were the health effects. Studies show that breathing in the bushfire smoke has caused an increase in premature births and lung problems in children.
Our government has a responsibility to stop approving coal and gas projects and help protect our children from climate harm. This needs to be written into law.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
We were led to believe that the Sofronoff inquiry into the ACT prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann was going to provide some degree of clarity into what had become a quagmire of deception, drunkenness, questionable political security, half-truths, police positioning and office cleaning.
Regardless of the outcomes, it is extraordinary that copies of the final report were given to the ABC and The Australian newspaper prior to the release by the ACT government. The handing of the reports to media would seem to have overtones of some political purpose. Is this not an abuse of due process?
Given the behaviour of a great number of the participants has been dodgy, to say the least, since this process began over two years ago, this appalling outcome will no doubt stifle future complaints of sexual assault. The very thing it was intended to clarify in the first place.
Gerry Gillespie, Queanbeyan
