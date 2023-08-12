Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League
Watch

Matildas make history in unbelievable World Cup thriller

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 12 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Matildas have entered uncharted territory after edging out France in an epic penalty shootout on Saturday night to reach their first ever Women's World Cup semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.