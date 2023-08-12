'You are part of this win': Matildas stunned by crazy World Cup shootout

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold insists she was just "doing her job", despite playing a pivotal role in Australia creating World Cup history with a dramatic penalty shootout win over France on Saturday night.
Arnold made an array of crucial saves - both during the match and the shootout - as the Aussies prevailed 0-0 (7-6 on penalties) in front of a packed house at Suncorp Stadium.
After neither side could find the back of the net during 120 minutes of football, it all came down to a shootout to decider the winner. Both sides missed some opportunities to put the game to bed, with the critical moment occurring with the scoreboard reading 6-6.
French teen Vicki Becho's attempt slid wide of the goals, before Cortnee Vine stepped up to kick truly and send Australian supporters into delirium. The victory ensures the Matildas have booked a ticket to their first ever Cup semi-final, where they will face either England or Colombia.
After Saturday's match, Arnold was asked how she had remained calm under such intense pressure.
"It's my job at the end of the day. After I missed it (her shootout attempt), I wanted to keep the team in it, and thankfully I was able to do it. But it's my job to keep my head in the game, so thankfully I could do that," the 29-year-old told Channel Seven.
"It's going to take me a couple of days (to let it soak in). I've been trying to gather my thoughts and realise what's just happened. But we have a quick turnaround - I think we maybe have tonight to celebrate it - and then tomorrow we will review it and move onto the next game."
One of the subplots to Saturday's clash was coach Tony Gustavsson's decision to not start Sam Kerr against France.
The Aussie superstar was injected into the game in the 55th minute to a huge roar from the crowd, and added an immediate edge to Australia in attack.
"That was always the plan. In the last game, I was going to come on a little bit earlier, but then 'Ras' (Hayley Raso) scored so the plan just got pushed back a little bit," Kerr told Channel Seven.
"But we always had a plan and, if needed, I could have gone on at halftime but the girls were smashing it, so we thought we'd keep it as is - and I think the plan worked pretty well in the end. It doesn't really matter how or where, or whatever, we just won and that's the main thing.
"But I feel good physically. Obviously the first few minutes I was a bit shaky, because I was a bit rusty, but I'll get some more training under my belt and I've played some more minutes.
"Every day, I'm feeling better."
Meanwhile, Gustavsson was full of praise for his players - and the Australian fanbase - following the epic win in Brisbane.
The Aussie gaffer told Optus Sport that he was "so freaking proud" of this team.
"The bravery that they showed tonight, it's unbelievable," Gustavsson said.
"I've won medals before, but I told the team before this game that it's not about the medal around your neck - it's about the heart beating on the back side of it. And the heart that beat in this team - and in this country - is unbelievable.
"This team thanks everyone for supporting them and believing in them - you are part of this win. And I said to the team, we're in a tight circle, but every single person in this country belongs to this team tonight."
