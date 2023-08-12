English test awaits Matildas in Women's World Cup semi-final

The fierce Australia versus England sporting rivalry is set to be reignited after the Lionesses overcame a brave Colombia on Saturday night to book their spot in a Women's World Cup semi-final against the Matildas.
Just a fortnight after the Aussies retained the Ashes on English shores, the two countries will meet in a sudden-death showdown in Sydney on Wednesday night. The victory came hours after the Matildas survived a penalty shootout epic against France to advance to the Cup's final four.
Despite missing star forward Lauren James due to suspension, England moved to within one win of a World Cup final after taking down Colombia 2-1 at Stadium Australia.
A stunning goal from Leicy Santos gave Colombia a 1-0 advantage, before Lauren Hemp struck back in the dying embers of the first half to draw level at 1-1 at the break. Alessia Russo then found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to lead England to victory.
Both teams had their opportunities during the first half, but couldn't capitalise in the opening 40 minutes. However, the game suddenly exploded in the lead-up to the break.
Firstly, Colombia stunned their highly-fancied opponents in the 44th minute when Santos curled the ball over Mary Earps' desperate reach to take a 1-0 advantage.
However, England were able to find an equaliser in the dying seconds of stoppage time after goalkeeper Catalina Pérez fumbled a ball near her goal-mouth, allowing Hemp to swoop in and tap home a simple goal to draw level 1-1 at halftime.
Colombia burst out of the blocks in the second stanza, with Mayra Ramirez getting the first opportunity inside the first minute - but her shot was just off target.
However, England slowly started to take control of the game during the half. And they were rewarded in the 63rd minute when Georgia Stanway put through a lovely through-ball for Russo, who outpaced her opponent before sliding the goal past Perez to give England a 2-1 lead.
Despite going behind, Colombia continued to scrap hard to find an equaliser. With 20 minutes left, Lorena Bedoya Durango launched a rocket from the edge of the box, forcing Earps to make a cracking save.
Colombia continued to press hard during the second stanza, but struggled to find that elusive second goal as England's defence stood up to the challenge.
Ramirez and Linda Caicedo both wound up for long-range attempts in stoppage time to draw level, however, their shots were just off target. It would prove to be the last vital moments of the game as the Lionesses prevailed 2-1 to set up a semi-final showdown with the Matildas.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.