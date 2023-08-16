Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

'Needs to be the start of something': Tony Gustavsson calls for fans to kick on

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
August 16 2023 - 11:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the heartache of losing a FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has said that the side's performance at the tournament needs to be the 'start of something' for women's football in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.