Despite the heartache of losing a FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has said that the side's performance at the tournament needs to be the 'start of something' for women's football in Australia.
The Matildas were left heartbroken in the World Cup semi-final after they were knocked out by England, losing 3-1.
Even through the best efforts of Sam Kerr - who was thrust into the starting 11 for the first time of the tournament - England were just too clinical.
Gustavsson said post-match that he 'hates losing' and it was hard to talk about how crucial the tournament was in terms of growing the game - particularly the female game - in Australia.
He said that he hoped fans and stakeholders alike backed up the performance of his side in the future.
"It's a it emotional to sit here and talk about it when you've just lost a semi-final," he said.
"I hate to lose. But I've said it before, it's bigger than 90 minute football. Tonight we lost, but hopefully we won something else. We won the heart and the passion for the game in this country. But this is not the end of something, this needs to be the start of something.
"With that comes money as well."
The Matildas coach said that if more funding was there, the goals of the team could only be greater.
"Maybe we don't have the same number of big players starting like England has or the same resources. But we have something else very special in this team and that's what the girls bring you," he added.
"I just think it's the beginning of something. If we see that investment that we talked about, we keep growing the game together [it will prosper]. Right now we're maximising the resources we have.
"The return on investment we have right now is unique, which means it's very good. But let's invest more and be genuine contenders for medals in tournaments. This is now the second semi-final for two tournaments in a row - the Olympics and this one.
"We're disappointed to not be in the final."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
