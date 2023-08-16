'You've made dreams possible': The internet reacts after Matildas' heartbreaking defeat

Nerves. Jubilation. Disappointment.
It was an emotional roller-coaster from start to finish, but Australians have reacted with plenty of compassion after the Matildas' dream run at the World Cup came to a crashing halt on Wednesday night.
There were plenty of tears shed - and some obvious frustration - following the Aussies' 3-1 defeat to England in their quarter-final in Sydney. Post-match, Katrina Gorry said "it sucks, it feels like you've let your country down".
However, they wouldn't have had to look too far to find the love right across our nation.
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews possibly summed it up best in his tweet post-match, where he encouraged the Matildas to lift their chins and go again in the third versus fourth playoff with Sweden this Saturday.
"Because of the Matildas, there will be countless young girls who now know that they can grow up and be sports stars," he tweeted.
"You've broken records and captured our hearts - but above all, you've made dreams possible.
"And when you take on Sweden, we'll all be cheering you on."
The Premier's words were echoed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who described the Matildas as "an absolute inspiration".
"You've shown incredible skill, ferocity and flair, and a camaraderie that defines what it means to play team sport," the PM tweeted.
Australian fan Matt Back was also quick off the mark to defend the Matildas.
As Wednesday night's match ticked down to full-time, Back took to social media to encourage people to stick with the Aussie team going into the future.
"What the Matildas have done in transforming and uniting Australian sports fans these past few weeks can never be, and will never be, under-valued," he tweeted.
"If you're in, you're in for the long run. The run ends but our support doesn't."
There was plenty of nervous energy - and excitement building - as fans piled into Stadium Australia on Wednesday night ahead of the massive semi-final.
But it was the Lionesses who settled early, dominating possession in the opening 30 minutes, while Aussies right across the nation were left on the edge of their seats.
Those nerves were unfortunately justified in the coming minutes, when Ella Toone fired home a rocket to give England a 1-0 advantage.
The goal would prove the difference in the opening stanza as the Lionesses led 1-0 at the break.
Staring down the barrel of defeat, the Matildas needed an inspiration in the second half.
And, who else, but Sam Kerr would step up to lift her teammates, with the skipper drilling home a beauty from outside the box to equalise in the 63rd minute.
But any hopes of a stirring victory were put to bed less than 10 minutes later when Lauren Hemp slid the ball past Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold into the back of the net.
The match was then put to bed in the dying minutes, when Alessia Russo also hit the scoreboard to break the hearts of a nation and secure a passage to the World Cup final.
While the Lionesses can dream of lifting the trophy above their heads on Sunday night, for Australia, their attention will now turn to Saturday's playoff with Sweden in Brisbane.
No matter the result, fans right across the nation will stand with them.
