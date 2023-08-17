'They left it all out there': How fatigue played its role in Matildas' downfall

There's no doubt that the Matildas just ran out of puff on Wednesday night.
Buoyed by the energy of a heaving Stadium Australia, the Aussies steeled themselves against England for one last throw at making the Women's World Cup final. But there would be no repeat of their heroics against France just four nights earlier, as a professional Lionesses outfit dismantled the hosts 3-1.
However, there was one fleeting moment where the nation rose as one, as our inspirational striker and skipper Sam Kerr danced her way between a couple of defenders before launching truly from outside the box to draw level midway through the half.
But, seven minutes later, Lauren Hemp would prove the villain as she rose to score England's second goal. Alessia Russo then put the icing on the cake, beating a tired Australian defence who were desperately scrambling to produce a miraculous counter-attack.
If the Matildas were exhausted, it's not surprising. Their core group of talent had played the bulk of match minutes during the Cup, which total more than 600 minutes across six games.
One of those players who was there for every minute of every game was the energiser bunny, Steph Catley. After the game, she was asked if the Aussies had felt "leggy" on Wednesday night.
"The game sort of went in moments and in waves, and sometimes you feel on top of the game," Catley said.
"The first 20 minutes of the second half, I think we dominated and created chances. We scored and in that point you don't feel sort of leggy at all. But then you're going for the goal after they scored to try to equalise, throwing numbers forward and that's tough football.
"They're transitioning and it's just an up and down sort of game ... you do feel it at this stage in the tournament but adrenaline and wanting it enough always gets you through, so no matter what, we would've been up for it tonight."
Post-match, football experts Elise Kellond-Knight and John Aloisi blamed fatigue for the Matildas' lacklustre first half and scrappy second half where they didn't put away their chances.
It was no coincidence that Kerr, starting in her first game at the Cup, was the one play full of running during the match. But even the skipper was left to rue some missed opportunities.
"I'm really proud of the girls for this whole tournament - and I know that's kind of hard to say that now - but I just feel disappointment and immense proud," Kerr told Channel Seven.
"I'll replay the one that I missed in the last little bit, but I think I did everything that I can to be back in this tournament. And if I'd trained more than five times this World Cup, maybe I would have sunk that one - but I can't put all of the blame on myself.
"I'll think about all of the things that the team has done and that I've done to inspire the nation, but it's really disappointing."
However, the Matildas will now dust themselves and go again, with a bronze medal on the line when they face Sweden in Brisbane on Saturday night.
Coach Tony Gustavsson said they would analyse the English defeat, but he already knew one huge factor to the result straight afterwards - the failure to convert their chances.
"In the second half, we had 21 box entries to their nine and they scored two goals. They only had five shots on target all game," Gustavsson told Channel Seven.
"We had three sitters in a row, we were so close to scoring 2-2, then one goal in behind they score 3-1 and it's game over. It's one of those nights where they were more clinical.
"It's a fail to lose the game, and I'm happy the fans gave support after the game and I think they did that is they're still proud of the players.
"They left it all out there, unfortunately tonight it wasn't enough."
