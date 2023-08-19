Sweden spoil Matildas' World Cup party with controversial win

A World Cup campaign that delivered so much has finished in frustrating fashion for the Matildas.
In a tough and fiery affair, a controversial first-half penalty proved the difference as Sweden sealed a 2-0 win in their bronze medal playoff in front of almost 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.
Fans across Australia held their breath when the referee called for the VAR for a Swedish penalty following a challenge by Matildas defender Clare Hunt on Stina Blackstenius. Fridolina Rolfo made no mistake from the box to give her side a 1-0 advantage inside 30 minutes.
Captain Kosovare Asllani then put the icing on the cake in the 62nd minute to make sure Sweden finished the Cup with some silverware.
There were danger signs early on Saturday night when Sweden's first chance came in the opening minute. Asllani put through a lovely ball for Blackstenius, who forced goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold to make a deflect the ball away - fortunately, it went to the feet of Ellie Carpenter.
Sweden continued to dominate possession and looked the more dominant side in the first 15 minutes, but they weren't able to capitalise on their advantage.
However, Australia slowly began to claw back momentum, with Hayley Raso finding some space behind the Swedish defence, before they converged to shut down the play. Raso continued to look threatening, finding herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Zeira Musovic, who made an excellent save.
Following that setback, Australia started to show signs of frustration, while Sweden looked eager to double their lead by piling plenty of pressure on the Matildas' defence.
Late in the half, Kerr powered in a shot which was parried away by Musovic, before there was a long pause in the game following a strong collision between Caitlin Foord and Asllani.
The score remained 1-0 at the break.
It was Sweden who generated the first opportunity in the second half when Asllani found some space - but her shot was shut down by the defence.
Aslanni continued to prove a huge threat to Australia's defence. After a swift counter-attack, the ball fell to Aslanni's feet on the edge of the Matildas' box, who fired home into the back of the net to give her side a 2-0 lead in the 62nd minute.
Sweden continued to pile on the pressure, with Rolfo and Blackstenius looking dangerous in their front third. At the other end, the Aussies missed a golden opportunity when the ball found Clare Polkinghorne inside the Swedish box - who was denied from short range by Musovic.
As the clock ticked down during the second half, any hopes of a Matildas comeback were further hampered when Kerr was treated for a leg injury. However, the skipper was able to stay on the field.
But there was no repeats of Kerr's heroics in Sydney just three nights earlier. The Australians peppered their opponents goal-mouth in the latter stages, but were unable to find the back of the net as Sweden claimed a 2-0 victory.
The tournament will conclude with Spain facing England in the final in Sydney on Sunday night.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
