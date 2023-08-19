Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/A-League

'It's been a dream come true': Kerr reflects on Matildas' ground-breaking World Cup

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 20 2023 - 2:16pm, first published August 19 2023 - 9:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Hopefully we've inspired people for many years to come."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.