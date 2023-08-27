Embracing change: The exciting possibilities of demolishing your home

Learn about the benefits of demolishing your house and building anew with Mincove Homes. Picture Mincove Homes

Are you longing for a fresh start, a new beginning in your dream home?



Maybe your current house no longer suits your needs or style, and you're looking for a space that truly reflects who you are.

If so, it might be time to consider the exciting possibilities of demolishing your home and embracing the journey of rebuilding.



Let's explore the benefits of demolishing your house and building anew, along with the average cost of this transformative process.

Building a bright future: The cost of demolishing and renewing your home



The thought of demolishing your much-loved home may seem daunting at first, but the rewards it brings can be truly fulfilling.



When it comes to the average cost of demolishing a house, it is important to recognise that while there are expenses involved, the outcomes can far outweigh the investment.



The average cost of demolishing a house

Demolition costs for a typical project can range from $8,000 to $28,000* for simpler projects.



However, the final expense may vary between $28,000 and $35,000* depending on several factors, such as the size of the house, the materials it is made of access to the property, and proximity to waste disposal points all influence the overall cost.

* estimated costs may differ depending on the project.

Before (left) and after (right) of a home which was demolished and rebuilt by Mincove Homes. Picture Mincove Homes

The bright side of demolition

Creating your dream home: Demolishing your current house allows you to design and build your dream home from scratch. You have the freedom to customise every aspect, from layout and room sizes to facade style and finishes. It is an exciting process that empowers you to turn your vision into reality.



Modern features and energy efficiency: Building a new home gives you the opportunity to incorporate modern features and sustainable technologies. From energy-efficient appliances to solar panels and smart home systems, you can make your new home more environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run.

Avoiding costly repairs: If your current home is showing signs of wear and tear, a knock down rebuild can be a financially wise decision. Addressing structural faults, mould buildup, or foundation issues during the rebuilding process saves you from potential costly repairs in the future.



Location advantages: By rebuilding on the same land, you retain the advantages of your existing location - familiarity with the neighborhood, access to amenities, and established social connections.



Maximising property value: A newly-built, modern home often commands a higher resale value than an older one. By investing in a knock-down rebuild, you are potentially increasing the equity in your property.

Mincove Homes takes pride in providing expert support for every step of the journey from demolition to rebuild. Picture Mincove Homes

Embracing the journey

While demolition and rebuilding might seem like a complex undertaking, it is essential to remember that you will have an experienced team of new home building specialists to guide you through the process.



At Mincove Homes, we pride ourselves on providing expert support at every step of your journey.

Our dedicated team at Mincove Homes will manage all estimates, acquire necessary approvals, and ensure your project stays within budget, making your dream home a reality. Welcome the exciting possibilities that come with demolishing your home and creating a space that genuinely represents your lifestyle.

Now is the time to welcome change and embark on a new home transformation.



