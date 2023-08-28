Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Man injured in Albion Park lightning strike

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 28 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lightning strike as seen from the shore of Lake Illawarra in Koonawarra. Picture by Nadine Morton
A lightning strike as seen from the shore of Lake Illawarra in Koonawarra. Picture by Nadine Morton

A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by lightning in Albion Park this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.