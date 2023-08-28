A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by lightning in Albion Park this afternoon.
The man, aged in his 50s, suffered injures to both arms in the strike, which occurred in Sawtell Street.
Paramedics were called to the scene about 5.15pm and treated the man there, before taking him to Shellharbour Hospital.
The man is in a stable condition in hospital.
Thunderstorms continue to affect the Illawarra, with hail reported in parts including Mount Ousley.
The Bureau of Meteorology earlier issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area that covered Nowra and extended inland, but cancelled it.
