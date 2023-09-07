Identical twins Josh and Rhys Cochrane decided to build identical homes - right next to each other.
The pair had spent 32 years accidentally dressing the same, pretending to be each other at school and even intuitively knowing the other was hurt.
So they decided it would be a great idea to set up matching homes for their growing families.
The pair demolished a cottage on Evans Street, Wollongong, and commissioned a duplex where the two homes are a mirror image.
"Everything we like is the same," Josh told the Mercury.
"That was the hardest thing, trying to make [the homes] a little bit different. We'd show each other the same [inspirational] photos."
Of course, living next door to each other makes it easy to avoid accidentally wearing the same clothes.
"We look at each other and see what we're wearing," Rhys said.
"If it's the same, we do scissors, paper, rock. The loser has to get changed."
