Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Support is available for those left behind after suicide

By Sandy Smith
September 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supports are available to those bereaved by suicide. Picture supplied
Supports are available to those bereaved by suicide. Picture supplied

As we learn more about suicide bereavement and the unique ways this type of grief and loss impacts individuals, families, and communities, we understand that effective suicide postvention support is in fact suicide prevention in action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.