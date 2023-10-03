Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1991: Cleared cop makes Hard Copy TV show

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
October 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Figtree police officer Meni Caroutas cleared his name after being accused by a drug dealer.
Looking back at October 4, 1991

A former Figtree police officer accused of robbing a drug dealer has ended up part of a new tabloid TV news show.

