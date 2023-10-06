Tahlia Wilson on board with Sydney Thunder once again for WBBL campaign

It was only a week ago that Tahlia Wilson enjoyed her moment in the sun playing against the might of West Indies.
Now the Albion Park cricketer is setting her sights on producing the goods for Sydney Thunder in the ninth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).
It comes after it was announced on Friday that the up-and-coming Australian star signed a two-year deal that sees Wilson continue with the club until the end of the WBBL|10 competition.
Wilson first signed with Thunder back in 2019, having played her first WBBL season with Sydney Sixers the previous year.
The wicket-keeper batter has scored 425 runs in her 43 appearances for the club and is one half of the highest partnership ever in lime green when Wilson and Smriti Mandhana put on 125* together against Melbourne Renegades back in WBBL|07.
Wilson opened the batting for Australia A throughout their winter tour in England this year, scoring a nifty 81 against England's A side, providing a platform for her team to secure a 34-run win.
Her signing with the Thunder comes hot on the heels of Heather Knight being announced as the team's captain.
"I'm so ready to be back in the lime green," Wilson said.
"Our international signings [Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight and Lauren Bell] are top class, along with the solid list of domestic players, we really do have lots to be excited about this summer.
"Heather gave so much to us on and off the field last time she was here. She's a great player and captain, so I'm looking forward to her skippering the side for the season.
"With her and Lisa [Keightley] running the group, it feels like a big year for us."
Thunder open their WBBL/09 campaign with a clash against the Sydney Sixers on October 22 at North Sydney Oval.
