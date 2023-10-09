Illawarra Mercury
SAS Australia, season 3: When real life and reality TV collide

Janine Graham
Janine Graham
October 9 2023 - 10:21pm
We started with "recruits" being "buried alive" in coffins. Picture supplied
Anyone else feel a bit queasy watching SAS Australia hours after all hell broke loose in the Middle East?

