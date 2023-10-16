Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury Letters: An organised approach to solar is a better energy solution

October 17 2023 - 4:30am
A man carries a solar panel across a roof. Picture by Kirk Gilmour
In Australia, the number of solar panels in operation now surpasses the country's population. These panels collectively produce nearly sufficient electricity to meet the energy demands of all households, and driving around Wollongong, there are far more households without solar panels than with.

