In Australia, the number of solar panels in operation now surpasses the country's population. These panels collectively produce nearly sufficient electricity to meet the energy demands of all households, and driving around Wollongong, there are far more households without solar panels than with.
However, the challenge lies in effectively capturing, storing, and distributing this energy (ABC TV. Catalyst, "The Grid: Powering the Future"). The solution to our energy crisis then, would be to ensure that every building's rooftop is covered with solar panels, accompanied by an efficient energy capture, storage, and sharing system perhaps utilising a network of integrated large neighbourhood batteries.
Such a comprehensive approach would result in a substantial surplus of electricity. When combined with other on land renewable energy sources including methane capture, biomass and wind as well as strategic urban planning with climate efficient building design optimising solar and wind potential, it renders the necessity for offshore wind farms obsolete.
What we really need it seems are leaders capable of innovating and initiating schemes that would deliver this far more ecological power generating system.
Suzanne de Vive, Corrimal
Congratulations to William Perry on his rational and objective letter re the proposed wind farms (Mercury, October 12).
Those campaigning loudly against the wind farms are the same angry people who almost assuredly voted NO in the Voice referendum.
These people are angry, angry about the changes they see around them and the fear that this irrationally induces. As William said, "get a grip people" and think of the big picture, not just your own little world.
Geoff Mooney, Lake Illawarra
On Friday whilst shopping at Dandaloo I saw a young lady pay for the purchases of an elderly gentleman who had misplaced his wallet. This act of human kindness had a positive effect on those of us waiting in line behind her and the shop assistant.
With all the inhumanity shown in the news this week it was heart warming to witness human kindness is alive and well in my community. Be kind, it can change your life and the life of others.
Janet Simpson, Horsley
To those No voters who said they hated the waste and inefficiency of the current Canberra based system of assisting indigenous people. You just voted for another 20 years of the same. :-(
Doug Steley, Heyfield
