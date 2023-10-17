Move aside May Gibbs, Ken Done and Blinky, another Aussie icon is muscling in on the commemorative birth certificate market - Bluey.
Declared by the NSW Government as the nation's "favourite family", Bluey and the Heelers, can be with you from day one.
"We've released a special line of birth certificates with Bluey, Bandit, Chilli, and Bingo for you and your kids," NSW Premier Chris Minns announced on social media.
The commemorative certificates are now available.
Bluey the lovable Blue Heller, along with her younger sister Bingo and their parents, Bandit and Chilli, first appeared on TV screens in 2018.
All the Heeler family is featured on the new certificates - from a family road trip south to NSW, the family outside their classic Queenslander home and building sandcastles during a day at the beach.
There's one burning question, of course - and the answer is no.
Commemorative certificates are keepsakes and not official proof of identity documents.
Commemorative birth certificates can be bought at any time, for people of any age born or adopted in NSW.
Besides the cartoon TV stars, you can choose from baby handprints, Lunar New Year designs, your favourite NRL team or maybe even the Blues for State of Origin fans, Indigenous art and three May Gibbs-themed designs.
A standard birth certificate costs $60, for an extra $27 you can get a commemorative design of your choice or just get a commemorative one for $41.
Bluey is now widely regarded as a canine cartoon megastar, now having a worldwide profile and even featuring in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade almost 12 months ago.
