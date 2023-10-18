The Mercury in 1949: Invalid pensioner thrown in jail for begging

An invalid pensioner was sentenced three months jail for begging.
A second man was sent to jail for seven days over the same offence.
Read more: Sewage flows in Russell Vale streets in 1950
Invalid pensioner Thomas Lionel O'Keefe and George Bertram Kennedy appeared before the Wollongong Court of Petty Sessions charged with begging in Harbour Street, Wollongong.
Detective RC Fleming said he saw the men going from house to house and begging.
They also stopped several people in the street and asked for money. He said he heard O'Keefe ask a woman "have you got the price of a feed?".
Kennedy had come from Queensland eight weeks ago, O'Keefe a month earlier.
Both men were homeless and had been drinking methylated spirits, the court heard.
The court heard 40-year-old O'Keefe had 53 previous convictions, many of them for begging.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.