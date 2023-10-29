Five adventurous things to try in Thredbo this summer

Experience something unique this summer by exploring Thredbo. Picture Thredbo Resort

This is sponsored content for Thredbo Resort.



Did you know that in summer, Thredbo transforms into the ultimate adventure destination?

Whether you're chill-seeking or fiending for an adrenaline rush, Australia's highest mountains tick all the boxes for a unique summer getaway.



Plus, it's only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Canberra and its surrounds.

Ready to plan your itinerary?



Here are five exhilarating things you need to add to the bucket list when visiting Thredbo this summer.

The Kosciuszko Chairlift will take you to the start of the Mt Kosciuszko Hike. Picture Thredbo Resort

One: Reach the highest point in Australia

The Mt Kosciuszko Hike should be on everyone's bucket list.



First up, grab a scenic lift pass and enjoy a ride on the Kosciuszko Chairlift to the beginning of the trail.



Offering incredible 360-degree views from the top of Australia, this 13-kilometre hike takes you to Australia's highest peak at 2,228 metres.

Hot tip: At the top of the chairlift, you'll find Australia's highest restaurant Eagles Nest. Make sure to stop in on the way back down to enjoy some delicious pizza with a view.

Beginner mountain bikers are now well catered for at Thredbo with three new beginner and intermediate trails in the Cruiser area. Picture Thredbo Resort

Two: Give mountain biking a go

Calling all beginners.



Did you know that trying something for the first time is good for you?



It gives us all the feel-good chemicals, makes us feel rewarded and can even improve memory, mood and motivation.

If you've never tried mountain biking before, this summer is your time to shine.



Last year, Thredbo introduced three new beginner and intermediate trails in the Cruiser area; Easy Rider, Paparazzi and Grasshopper.



With this whole new area for less experienced riders, easy bike and equipment rental, and an MTB School offering daily introductory clinics, Thredbo MTB Park is a fun, safe and supportive environment for everyone.

The best part?



Thredbo is Australia's only lift-accessed MTB Park, which means no time pedalling uphill, and lots more time chasing downhill thrills.

If this isn't your first time, you'll be pleased to hear that there are lots of exciting trail realignments and new features in the works at Thredbo this summer.



Plus, there'll be three lifts spinning every day so you can always access a huge variety of new and improved terrain.

Try a completely different hiking experience with a night hike led by experienced guides. Picture Thredbo Resort

Three: Try hiking after dark

Astrology lovers, this one is for you.



From hiking underneath the Milky Way to watching the full moon rise over the mountains and witnessing rare astrological events, Thredbo has made its range of Unique Nighttime Hiking Experiences even bigger this summer.



Led by trusty local guides with head torches and hot chocolates in hand, prepare to be dazzled by these completely different hiking experiences.

School holidays are the perfect time for kids to get out on the mountain biking tracks. Picture Thredbo Resort

Four: Hit up some fun events

Before you plan your visit, make sure to check out Thredbo's huge summer events calendar and see what's on.



With high-energy MTB competitions, gourmet food and wine festivals, live music festivals and kids' adventure carnivals during the school holidays, there's something for everyone.

The bobsled is another thrilling experience to enjoy at Thredbo this summer. Picture Thredbo Resort

Five: Tick off as many activities as you can



See how many activities you can squeeze into your itinerary.



With yoga, golf, tennis, disc golf, Alpine Bobsled and the Thredbo Leisure Centre with a pool, squash courts, table tennis, basketball, and a gym, you're in for a challenge.

Hot tip: Make sure to grab an Adventure Pass Upgrade when you purchase your lift pass to score access to the golf course, tennis courts, the Thredbo Leisure Centre and the Alpine Bobsled from only $10 extra per day.

With picture-perfect picnic spots, rockpools to swim in and incredible views as far as the eye can see, be sure to save some time to relax and soak it all in too.