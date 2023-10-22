Six centuries highlight high-scoring South Coast cricket round

Six centuries and five scores over 250 highlighted the latest round of the South Coast District Cricket one-day competition.
Saturday's round-three fixtures also saw big wins to perennial heavyweights Lake Illawarra and The Rail, while Shellharbour City were pushed all the way in their 35-run win over Kiama Cavaliers at Tom Willoughby Oval.
Ex-Servos also smashed 6-373 in their 150-run win over Kookas at Hayden Drexel Oval thanks in large parts to centuries to opener Daniel Gleeson, who smashed 110 runs from just 99 balls, and Jake O'Connell who hammered 18 boundaries and three sixes in his impressive knock of 131 runs from just 106 balls faced.
Ethan Maker (72) and Craig Bramble (55) tried hard for the Kookas but the home side had too many runs on the board and were deserved winners.
Dylan Rae and Hayden Church also hit impressive tons for The Rail in their 194-run hammering of Albion Park Eagles at Croome Regional Sporting Complex.
Rae smashed 129 from 152 balls while his fellow opener Church bludegoned 147 runs from just 139 balls as The Rail compiled an impressive 3-334 from their 50 overs.
Albion Park only managed 142 in response.
Andrew Chie (3-29) and Adam Ison (3-17) were the pick of the bowlers for The Rail, who were also well served in the bowling department by Brad Ison (2-35) and Zac Heffernan (2-24).
Reigning one-day kings Lake Illawarra were also amongst the runs, hammering 5-350 in their 223-run hammering of Bomaderry Tigers at Howard Fowles Oval.
Lake opener Max Henderson and skipper Kerrod White did most of the damage, smashing quickfire tons for the home side.
Henderson hit 103 from just 119 balls, with nine boundaries and two massive sixes.
White was equally ruthless, with 78 of his 116 runs coming from boundaries. He scored more runs from boundaries then the 74 balls he faced during his innings.
Only three Bomaderry batters reached double figures, with Ameya Girhe the Tigers' best with an unbeaten 35.
Jarryd White (4-27) and Ryan Smith (3-6) were the pick of the bowlers for the Lakers.
The North Nowra Cambewarra v Berry-Shoalhaven Heads clash was also a high-scoring affair with the home side Nowra holding on for a thrilling one-run victory.
Nowra batted first and compiled a healthy 6-287 from their 50 overs on the back of half-centuries to captain Nicholas McDonald (64), Justin Weller (51 not out) and Blake Horton (68 not out).
Berry also batted well and gave themselves every chance of winning thanks to impressive knocks from openers Thomas Fletcher (73) and David Crapp (35) as well as from Callum Collins (61) and Lachlan Duggan (30).
Their last batting pair Sam Fletcher (21) and Mathew Griffin (10) were unbeaten when Berry finished their 50 overs at 9-286, just one run short of Nowra's total.
Meantime, Shellharbour City captain Ned Taylor told the Mercury before their clash with Kiama that he wanted his team to play more consistently.
He also said he wanted Shellharbour to win the key moments, which his team did in their tough win over the Cavaliers.
Jack McDonald (43) and Alexander Brown (39) led the way as Shellharbour made 9-229 from their 50 overs.
Kiama was well served in the bowling department by Blake Mackrell who snared 4-38 from his 10 overs.
Mackrell also contributed a handy 37 with the bat but despite seven Kiama batsmen reaching double figures, no one went on to make a big score and the Cavaliers were bowled out for 194.
