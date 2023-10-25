Illawarra Mercury
Don't dodge the two-minute test, Horsley man Chris Apps said a bowel cancer screening test saved his life

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
October 25 2023 - 3:59pm
Chris Apps at his home in Horsley. Picture by Robert Peet
Chris Apps at his home in Horsley. Picture by Robert Peet

When Horsley man Chris Apps was told he had stage three bowel cancer his first thought was about his kids, now the new grandfather urges those over the age of 50 to go do the test.

