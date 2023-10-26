With the T20 final pushed back to November 10, Keira will have to wait a couple of weeks to try and win the first piece of silverware up for grabs in the 2023/24 Cricket Illawarra season.
Though the Lions have no plans on resting on their laurels and hope to carry on their good T20 form into the start of the one-day competition this Saturday.
Keira open their campaign with a tough clash against reigning one-day premiers Northern Districts Butchers.
Experienced Lions bowler Rhys Voysey is expecting a tough game against the Butchers but said Keira were in a good place heading into the Keira Oval stoush.
"We've been playing some good cricket. Obviously that was in the T20 arena and we need to adjust to one-dayers but it's good we're in form ahead of our game against the Butchers," he said.
Keira won four of their five T20 games to qualify for the final. They will play Wollongong, the only team to beat them in the five-round tournament, in the decider.
The final was slated to be played on Sunday, October 29 but has been moved to Friday, November 10 to allow those Keira and Wollongong players chosen for Illawarra to take part in the Creighton Cup.
Voysey said new recruits James Chappell, Zach Churchill and Aaryn Kornberger had played their part in helping Keira start the season well.
"They're all very solid batsmen. They've all made very handy contributions, Chappell and Church with the bat and Kornberger with the ball. He's been very handy with his medium paces," he said.
"As well as them a lot of the young guys from last year performed well during the T20 tournament.
"Ryan Cattle is looking really good with his leg-spin and Blake Cattle is getting a real go with the ball this year too, which I'm really pleased to see."
Voysey said Keira would have to reset ahead of their one-day opener against Northern Districts.
"T20 is such a different style to the one-day game. We sort of have got to change the way we play a bit. I think the game against the Butchers will be a good test for us. I know the boys are looking forward to it," he said.
In the other round one one-day fixtures on Saturday, Dapto are at home against University, Wests Illawarra hosts Corrimal and Wollongong play Balgownie at North Dalton Park.
New outfit IPPC play their first one-day top-grade fixture against Port Kembla at Rex Jackson Park.
