What's the cost to hire the Sea Cliff Bridge for an ad?

With dozens of companies - from Red Bull to Ferrari to Holden - filming ads on the Sea Cliff Bridge some would think the government makes a heap of cash from hiring it out.
But they're actually not making a cent - according to Transport for NSW, the companies are allowed to use the bridge for free.
So whether they're driving a modern-day Formula 1 car across it, a 1967 F1 version, a Ferrari or even a Holden Commodore, it's all been free of charge.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said they tried to be as co-operative as possible with companies who want to film on the bridge.
"We work with applicants to enable filming on Sea Cliff Bridge wherever possible," the spokeswoman said.
"This includes discussing suitable arrangements for each application such as timing and traffic management, which could include closures, whilst minimising congestion on Lawrence Hargrave Drive and impacts to the community."
To get access to film on the bridge the companies need to hire specialist traffic management groups to deal with the closure.
That traffic control company then applies for a Road Occupancy Licence, which Transport for NSW can take up to 10 days to assess.
One of the factors in considering that occupancy licences is whether there are road closures elsewhere; a filming closure can't take place if there aren't suitable alternate routes for motorists.
Transport for NSW doesn't keep track of which companies film on the bridge - but they do know how many of them have done so.
"Year to date, 199 Road Occupancy Licences have been issued for planned works along Lawrence Hargrave Drive between Bulli and Stanwell Tops," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"Twenty-seven of these were for filming activities on Sea Cliff Bridge."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.