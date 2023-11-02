Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

Avon Colliery miners won big on the Lotto in November 1992

Updated November 2 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Looking back at November, 1992

Day shift workers at Avon Colliery who struck it rich on Wednesday, November 4, 1992. Picture by Illawarra Mercury
Day shift workers at Avon Colliery who struck it rich on Wednesday, November 4, 1992. Picture by Illawarra Mercury

You'd think winning a share of $11 million Lotto first prize draw would entitle you to a day off. But not so on November 4, 1992.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.