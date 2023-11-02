You'd think winning a share of $11 million Lotto first prize draw would entitle you to a day off. But not so on November 4, 1992.
Despite 17 Avon Colliery miners striking it rich through their syndicate entry, the day shift crew, all eight of them, still fronted at 6am for their stint underground.
While the syndicate's other nine winners prepared for the night shift, the day workers finished up at 1.30pm, had a quick wash, and headed for a big night of celebrations at Dapto Leagues Club.
Each member of the syndicate took home about a $48,000 share out of their $800,000 Lotto win
Their win was the first flutter on the Lotto for the syndicate after they decided to buy an entry from social club change.
Jim Dickson and wife Mary couldn't believe it when they found out the news: "I thought; part of $11 million - nup, never. We're quite happy with what we got, very happy."
"Chaps were still ringing up this morning to make sure it was not a practical joke."
Each winner had different plans on how they might spend their new-found riches. Some had their sights set on new cars and helping out the kids; Jim and Mary will give their three married sons some money to help set up home mortgages, and will take their three grandchildren to Movie World at Surfers Paradise.
They're also thinking about a new car.
