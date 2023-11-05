Rain plays havoc with Illawarra and South Coast cricket

The wet weather over the weekend meant there was little to no cricket played in the Illawarra and South Coast competitions.
In fact there was no play at all in four of the scheduled five Cricket Illawarra one-day fixtures on Saturday.
The only match that did proceed also finished up as a draw after wet weather forced the players off King George v Oval.
Port Kembla had made 144 batting first and Dapto were 3-58 in reply when the match was abandoned due to persistent rain, and declared a draw.
The only South Coast one-day fixture that went ahead on Saturday was played at Worigee's Hayden Drexel Oval.
And it was the visitors Shellharbour City who came away with the win after reaching their revised target with six-wickets in hand.
Ex-Servos batted first and were bowled out for 189 from 42 overs. Five of their batters reached double figures but not one of them went on to make a really big score.
First drop batsman Travis Roth (36) and Nathan Tyrrell (36) led the way for the home side.
In the bowling department Shellharbour was best served by Brenton Geribo (3-35) and Hunter Ockenden (3-32).
Shellharbour all-rounder Jack McDonald had a great game with bat and ball for the visitors.
McDonald snared 2-32 with the ball and then smashed 35 with the bat, with 24 of those runs coming from boundaries, including two massive sixes.
Alexander Brown (42), Jacob Coleman (25) and Daniel Smith (30 not out) also batted well for a Shellharbour side declared the winners after reaching their revised target of 4-147 in the 34th over.
