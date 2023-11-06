An Illawarra father escaping domestic violence is worried his young family will be left homeless if his stint in transitional housing ends without a suitable offer of public housing.
The family has been living in transitional housing for close to eight months after leaving their home in Berkeley in the wake of a vicious assault.
But the man said this housing was coming to an end and he was yet to be offered a safe and permanent home for his children.
"It's frustrating, it's stressful," he said.
Following his assault, he said the housing authority told him that if he relinquished the Berkeley property he would be put on the tenancy reinstatement list, which would get him into a new home faster.
The Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ), which manages tenancy applications, first offered him a home in Carters Lane, Fairy Meadow, which the man said he rejected because the area was unsafe for his children.
DCJ reviewed its offer and found it was reasonable.
The man was then offered a property in Tucker Avenue, Balgownie, an area which the man also felt was unsafe. But his main issue was the state of the property.
Photographs which the man said were taken when he inspected the home show stains on the floor, mess on the walls, a splintered handrail on the stairs, and an unflushed toilet.
As a result the man rejected this offer too, writing as his first reason that the "property was in unreasonable state of repair".
A property condition report completed in August after restoration works took place noted there were no signs of mould or dampness, no pests or vermin, and no rubbish.
It is not known whether this report noted any cleanliness issues, such as those photographed by the man.
DCJ has recorded the man's rejection of the property due to safety concerns about the location, rather than the property's quality.
The man said his rejection of this second property meant his application for housing was marked inactive and was taken off the list.
He asked for a review but this was not completed within the time frame of 21 days; the man said it was only after he contacted the NSW Ombudsman's office that it was undertaken, and his refusal was deemed reasonable.
However, he is yet to receive an offer for another property.
A DCJ spokesperson acknowledged the review took longer than it should have.
"DCJ has made offers to the former Berkeley resident, who remains on the HPTR [high priority tenancy reinstatement] list, and will continue to work with him so he is housed in appropriate accommodation," the spokesperson said.
"We take all concerns about homes not being satisfactory seriously and recognise the lead time for review was a week longer than the anticipated timeframe of 21 days."
The spokesperson said the government provided housing to eligible applicants "as quickly as possible, prioritising those most in need" such as those were were homeless, escaping domestic violence, or with severe medical conditions.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.