Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/A-League

Sydney FC sack boss Steve Corica after winless start to ALM season

By George Clarke
November 7 2023 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Corica has been axed by Sydney FC. Picture via Sydney FC on Facebook
Steve Corica has been axed by Sydney FC. Picture via Sydney FC on Facebook

Sydney FC boss Steve Corica has been sacked, the club's longest-serving manager paying the price for their winless start to the A-League Men season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
How Ruby's fledgling Swans soared into the AFLW finals
Sydney Swans young gun Ruby Sargent-Wilson catches up with loved ones on the boundary following a recent AFLW game. Picture by Keith McInnes Photography
They will play the Suns on the Gold Coast this Saturday night.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Showtime prevails in Illawarra men's basketball game of the week
Showtime lived up to its team name with an entertaining 70-56 win over Bucs in Illawarra basketball. Picture supplied
Showtime have now won all three Illawarra basketball games they've played
Agron Latifi
No comments
Is Illawarra Cycle Club the most progressive club in NSW?
Illawarra Cycle Club's junior development team pictured at the club's 61st annual NSW Open Track Carnival held at Unanderra Velodrome on the last Saturday in October.
Illawarra Cycle Club riders excelled at the NSW Open Track Carnival
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.