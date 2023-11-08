Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Push by Wollongong council to make faster moves to 30km/h zones

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 8 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lena Huda would welcome any moves by Transport for NSW to make it easier for local councils to start trialling 30km/h speed zones. Picture by Robert Peet
Lena Huda would welcome any moves by Transport for NSW to make it easier for local councils to start trialling 30km/h speed zones. Picture by Robert Peet

More 30km/h speed zones in Wollongong's suburban streets could pop up if the city council has its way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.