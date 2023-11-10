Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra transport network caught between plans and funding

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 10 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Congestion in the Illawarra has gotten worse since COVID, with the Princes Highway, pictured at Unanderra, a key crash hot spot. Picture by Adam McLean
Congestion in the Illawarra has gotten worse since COVID, with the Princes Highway, pictured at Unanderra, a key crash hot spot. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong and the Illawarra have been hampered by years of disjointed planning that has left the region with misplaced train stations, clogged and unsafe roads and public transport services that leave residents stranded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.