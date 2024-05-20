Wollongong's Michael Theo to star in new ABC comedy series

Wollongong's own Michael Theo can list another gig on his resume as he prepares to grace our TV screens again - this time in the titular role of a new ABC comedy series.
Theo - one of the stars of the first season of ABC's reality program Love on the Spectrum - stars in Austin alongside British screen stars Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise) and Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones' Diary, Veep).
Miller plays beloved children's author Julian Hartswood, who seems to have ended both his own career and that of his illustrator wife Ingrid (Phillips) when he unwittingly kicks off a social media storm.
But then Austin - the neurodivergent son he never knew about - shows up.
Screen Australia head of content, Grainne Brunsdon, said Austin was a show about neurodiversity and acceptance.
"This funny and original comedy series, starring the incredibly talented and much-loved Michael Theo, alongside comedy legends Ben Miller and Sally Phillips will bring laughter, joy and a flurry of heart-warming moments to our screens," Ms Brunsdon said.
Filming began last year and took Theo from Canberra to the United Kingdom.
Starring in Austin is another feather in the cap of Theo, who has also had his own podcast (now on hiatus) for two years, delivered a TedX talk, and this year became the face of Wable, a dating app for neurodiverse people.
Austin premieres on ABC at 8pm on Sunday, June 9.
