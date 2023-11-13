Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Interactive

Tap-on data shows Illawarra's most-used train stations

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 13 2023 - 10:00pm, first published 8:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Broadfoot was one of the only commuters waiting for the train at Towradgi on Monday afternoon. Picture by Adam McLean
George Broadfoot was one of the only commuters waiting for the train at Towradgi on Monday afternoon. Picture by Adam McLean

Waiting for the 3.16pm train from Towradgi, George Broadfoot was the exception that proved the rule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.