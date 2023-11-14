The Mercury in 1951: Wollongong's Antarctic visitor racks up frequent flyer points

Wollongong man Robert Dovers is heading to Antarctica - for the third time.
The 29-year-old cartographer and surveyor is joining a French expedition to spend 12 months in Adelie Land, that country's slice of the icy continent.
In 1947 he went to Antarctica as a cartographer and again in 1949.
The trips see him following in the footsteps of his father George, who was a cartographer in 1911 during Douglas Mawson's expedition to Queen Mary Land.
According to the Mercury, Mr Dovers was "a quiet, unassuming man" who "did not want to recount the perils faced in an undertaking of this sort" - which might be a nice way of the reporter saying Mr Dovers didn't talk much during the interview.
Though he did admit to having a poor grasp of French, which might cause a few issues given he was travelling to Antarctica with a team of Frenchmen.
"I promise to give you a full story in a year's time when I return," Mr Dovers said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.