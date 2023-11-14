Inviting and elegant family retreat in Corrimal

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 1
This five-bedroom family home is character filled and exquisite in every detail.
Brimming with light and charm, it features a grand double-height void and interiors that boast the perfect blend of classic comfort and modern design.
Tonee Kisten, listing agent from Belle Property Illawarra said it is the ideal family home designed for entertaining.
"The living/kitchen and dining have a great connection to the alfresco area that overlooks the mineral pool and north facing yard," Tonee said.
Set on a 525 square metre block, the elegant oasis enjoys lush escarpment views. The home features a flowing family zone with air-conditioning and a top floor lounge/retreat with cathedral ceilings.
"The lofted second living area and cathedral ceilings offer a real architectural interest that is rare to find in homes these days," Tonee said.
The large gourmet kitchen has a grand breakfast island, quality appliances including 900mm gas range and dishwasher, walk-in pantry and servery to the rear deck.
The open space in the main level is accentuated by sleek blackbutt timber flooring.
Accommodation includes five-bedrooms with built-in robes, the main bedroom suite with walk-in robe and en suite. You'll also discover a laundry with handy side access and a drive through garage.
Like all the finest homes this one would not be complete without a fantastic sheltered outdoor entertaining zone overlooking the inviting in-ground mineral pool and the beautiful established gardens.
"This is laid back family luxury at its best," Tonee said.
This impeccably presented home is ready to enjoy in a prime locale.
"It's not uncommon to see kids riding their bikes in the street and playing in the nearby parks," Tonee said. "The home is in a convenient setting, close to quality schools, cafes, shops and it is just a 10-15 minute ride to the pristine beaches of the northern suburbs."
Belle Property Illawarra invite you to view the property and said the majority of the interest so far has come from families looking to upsize or upgrade.
"Interestingly we have had a handful of downsizers with intentions of enjoying the first floor for their day to day living and reserving the top floor for visiting family and guests," Tonee said.
