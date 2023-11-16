Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Illawarra Mercury letters, November 17, 2023: Wind farms will never happen due to cost

November 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone. Picture supplied
The proposed Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone. Picture supplied

If Cunningham MP, Alison Byrnes, wants to ignore the primary message from the local anti-windfarm petition and fixate on the miniscule amount of fakery such petitions usually attract, she will be risking her future as an MP (llawarra Mercury, November 14, 2023).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.