If Cunningham MP, Alison Byrnes, wants to ignore the primary message from the local anti-windfarm petition and fixate on the miniscule amount of fakery such petitions usually attract, she will be risking her future as an MP (llawarra Mercury, November 14, 2023).
At the end of the day, the wind farms planned for the NSW coastline will never happen.
Hype from Labor governments and cover from the Leftist media, as occurred in the lead up to the recent 'Voice' campaign, didn't work then - and it won't work now, with coastal wind farms.
Besides, within the next few years Australia will be such an economic basket case, no investors will be prepared to invest in weather dependent power (WDP) projects, other than our union-controlled super funds.
Simply, because savvy investors will quickly realise 80 per cent of Australia's power consumers won't be able to afford the payback for WDP production apparatus and WDP transmission infrastructure, as well as paying for unreliable output that relies on 'favourable' weather conditions.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Many years ago, while visiting South Australia, I was struck by the natural beauty of the Coorong National Park.
This unique region once had an abundance of thriving birdlife and wetland vegetation. Unfortunately, many wildlife species have been lost due to the ravages of drought over the past decade.
Climate change is affecting the health of the river system feeding into the Coorong, but Gloria Jones from the Coorong Action Group explains that this is not the only problem. The aims of the Water Act must also be observed.
One aim of this legislation is to 'protect, restore and provide for the ecological values and ecosystem services of the Murray Darling Basin'. Water buybacks should take into account the needs of all stakeholders, including local and Indigenous communities. I would also like my grandchildren to one day take in the beauty of this area. We need to protect the health of the Murray-Darling river system.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
The NSW Environment Minister, Penny Sharp, rather cautiously announced that aerial shooting would be used to control the spread of brumbies in the Kosciuszko National Park.
Despite backlash from the Nationals, One Nation, and the Animal Justice Party, the caution was unnecessary as a survey showed 82 per cent supported the plan. One can therefore assume that there would be similar support for culling of other pests such as camels, cats, carp and cane toads.
