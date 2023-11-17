Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1995: Golf-ball diver to turn it into a business

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Zwolak has been spending time diving for balls in Illawarra golf courses and he and his wife Irene have decided to turn it into a business.
Henry Zwolak has been spending time diving for balls in Illawarra golf courses and he and his wife Irene have decided to turn it into a business.

Looking back at November 18, 1995

Unanderra's Henry Zwolak is aiming to turn his hobby of diving for golf balls into a business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.