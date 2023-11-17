The Mercury in 1995: Golf-ball diver to turn it into a business

Unanderra's Henry Zwolak is aiming to turn his hobby of diving for golf balls into a business.
A keen golfer and diver, he had been spending his time since being retrenched three years ago searching the murky depths of golf course dams for shanked balls.
As well as finding balls, Henry had also uncovered a few golf clubs no doubt thrown by cranky golfers and even a golf buggy.
The work came with a range of hurdles, from being covered in leeches, confronted by large eels and having to crack the ice in dams before plunging beneath the cold, cold surface.
Henry and his wife Irene - herself laid off from a legal secretary job several years ago - had just completed a six-week federally funded business course and were planning to set up the Illawarra's first recycled golf ball registered business.
The plan was that Irene would look after the administration side of things while Henry gets into the wetsuit and goes searching underwater.
