The real heroes of wildlife docos

Don't get me wrong - Sir David Attenborough has done an awful lot for nature, conservation and playing his part in waking us up to the mess we've gotten the Earth into.
But watching the Planet Earth series that all feature Sir David's narration, I can't help but think that he's in a studio somewhere recording his script.
He's not out there in the cold Arctic or sweating it out in the stinking hot grasslands of some desert nation, watching some animals for hours in the hope that they'll do something interesting.,
Granted he is 97 years old and so it might not be the best idea health-wise to do that sort of thing. And I'm sure he's had his fill of standing around in the wild in his younger years.
My point being, the real stars of this show are the camera crews. They're the ones who lie about under the hot sun for hours, shooting useless footage while waiting for an animal to do something that might actually make it into the documentary.
At least I assume that's how they do it. For all I know, they might set up remote-controlled cameras and watch from the closest hotel room. But I tend not to think that's how it all works.
However they do it those camera crews get some stunning results, as evidenced in this episode's footage of a struggling baby ostrich and a mother baboon fighting her way through the pack to get a much-needed sip of water.
Normally a comedy musical isn't my cup of tea but this unusual series that uses music to tell some stories of Australia.
As well as this episode, which focuses on drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, the series also tells the stories of Johnny Depp's dogs Pistol and Boo, Steven Bradbury's unlikely gold medal and the Tampa affair.
They're all told with songs, which manage the deft trick of being both funny and well-composed - along with interviews where journalists and others who were involved supply information to flesh out the story.
It's a nice mix of entertainment and knowledge - and it shows that history can be far from boring.
This absolute gem is a dark offbeat comedy focusing on a family involved in a conservative Christian sect who believes the end is very nigh indeed. And of course it is they who will be saved while everyone else burns - hence the show's title.
David is desperately keen to be made a church Elder of the Order of the Divine Rod, though he seems unaware that his obvious desperation is working against him.
Wife Fiona is somewhat conflicted; keen to back her husband and the religion but annoyed that he won't replace the TV he smashed.
Their daughter Rachel is a concern; her good grades means she could go to university - a place her parents see as full of degenerates and debauchery.
Son Aaron is a hardcore believer, even if it means believing his dad will burn in eternal damnation for his coveting of the Elder role.
It's dark, deadpan and a little twisted. And, with all the episodes dropping at one, it's very bingeworthy.
