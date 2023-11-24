Meet the 12-year-old Illawarra cricketer with Don Bradman-like figures

Cricket fans will do well to remember the name Oliver Lach-Newinsky.
The 12-year-old has been a standout performer for Cricket Illawarra's U12 representative side playing in the Division 2 Foster Shield competition.
Oliver is the competition's leading run-getter with 463 runs at an average of 231.50, better than even the great Donald Bradman, who scored 6996 Test runs for Australia at an average of 99.94
Oliver, who lives in the Southern Highlands but plays his club cricket for Illawarra outfit Helensburgh, has recorded scores of 50, 154 not out, 59, 44 not out, 103 not out and 53 not out.
He is also the team's leading wicket taker with 12 wickets at an average of 7.75.
Oliver's exploits alongside Digby Haran,who also scored a century (104) against Bankstown and is the team's second leading wicket taker with 9 wickets at 8.22, helped Illawarra finish third after recording six wins and one wash-out.
They play sixth-placed Lake Macquarie at Rex Jackson Oval No.2 at Helensburgh in a knock-out quarter-final this Sunday.
Oliver has been called up to play for Illawarra U13s Youth Championship team and will most probably miss Sunday's game unless the U13s fixture is washed out.
He will however be available for the following game if the team gets through.
The team is coached by Illawarra stalwarts Tim Lloyd and Dean Merola. The 40-over match starts at 10am.
Cricket Illawarra's first year back in the Sydney based U12 and U17 Metro Youth Championship competitions has seen both teams qualify for the play-offs starting this Sunday.
The Illawarra U17s are now hosting Eastern Suburbs in their qualifying final at Keira Oval on Sunday.
The match was originally scheduled for Trumper Oval in Paddington but Easts were deducted points for playing an ineligible player in the final round.
Illawarra will also enter the match without its leading run scorer in Blake Cattle due to his commitments with the Illawarra U15 team, but do have Riley Broadhead (113 last Sunday against Bankstown), Logan Jensen and Jack Cattley all in good form with the bat.
In the bowling department, Illawarra has been very impressive with new ball pair captain Josh Garnero and Darcy Morris supported by Jensen, Tyler Davidson and in-form spinners Harrison Deck and Finn Warburton (who shared eight wickets in last week's win over Bankstown).
The winner of Sunday's match will progress to the semi-finals and the loser may get a second chance due to the top-six format. The 50-over match starts at 10.00am.
