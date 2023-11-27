Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Letters to the Editor

Awards name change should be supported: Letters, November 27, 2023

November 27 2023 - 11:43am
A boat in Wollongong Harbour on Australia Day.
A boat in Wollongong Harbour on Australia Day.

I 100 per cent support Wollongong Council's decision to unlink our most prestigious annual awards from Australia Day.

