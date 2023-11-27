Awards name change should be supported: Letters, November 27, 2023

I 100 per cent support Wollongong Council's decision to unlink our most prestigious annual awards from Australia Day.
Margaret Wolfe (Mercury, November 25) somehow feels the awards will be diminished in some way if they're no longer recognised as 'Australia Day Awards'. Quite the opposite in my view.
As the Lord Mayor has said, sadly in the past, a number of worthy award nominees have declined participating in the awards because of the link with Australia Day.
These awards should be as inclusive as possible and there's absolutely no need for them to be tied to Australia Day.
Perhaps it's time to shake the awards up by moving them to another time of year entirely.
For example, Wollongong was proclaimed a city on September, 11 1942. That's non-controversial and probably an occasion worth celebrating.
I agree with Margaret's letter.
We should 'celebrate the talents and contribution made by the many cultures who now live here'. Just not on, or associated with, a day that some amongst us find so challenging.
Jeremy Lasek, North Wollongong
There should be no shame in Australia Day awards
Margaret Wolfe has good cause to be upset (Mercury, November 11). Wollongong Council's decision to remove the word Australia from our local government awards name implies there is some sort of shame associated with past awards that have "Australia" or "Australia Day " in their title.
I challenge Wollongong City Council to show that most of the LGA's citizens agreed to this change.
I challenge this council to prove it hasn't been made by people who believe they are little tinpot gods who think they are entitled to pursue their own ideological causes, while ignoring what the majority of the community might, or might not want.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Give peace a chance in Gaza and Israel
My family suffered from a Dad with PTSD from World War 2.
He held those traumas in his head until he was dying, when he relived the moments when every other soldier died in the vehicle he was travelling in.
One can only imagine the horrors both the Israeli's and Palestinian innocent non combatants are suffering.
It would be better if all the money spent on weapons were spent on keeping people well fed, educated and cared for.
John Lennon was right " all we can say is , give peace a chance"
There are beautiful prayers for peace in the Islamic and Jewish faith.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.