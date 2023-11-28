Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
The Mercury in 1950: 'Rotten egg' smell from gasworks

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 28 2023 - 12:58pm
The Wollongong gasworks, at the western end of Smith Street, was being blamed for a rotten egg smell and fumes that turned homes blue.
Looking back at November 29, 1950

The Wollongong gasworks was being blamed by nearby residents for creating fumes that were turning their houses blue.

